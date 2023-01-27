KAIST DEVELOPS QUADRUPEDAL ROBOT News Today 입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Walking quadrupedal robots are garnering attention both home and abroad. A team of domestic researchers developed a walking quadrupedal robot that can walk at a fast pace on various grounds like a sandy beach or grass.



[Pkg]



This quadrupedal robot developed by KAIST researchers is called RaiBo. Having 12 joints, the robot can stroll nimbly on a sandy beach like a four-legged animal. It can also run at 3m per second despite its limbs digging into the sand. RaiBo can move freely on soft mattresses and even rotate about 90 degrees per second. This robot was developed using a control technology that models the force that a walking quadrupedal robot receives using 3D graphics, and has the robot learn it through simulation tests.



[Soundbite] Choi Su-young(KAIST Ph.D. student) : "By modeling the force received when the robot‘s feet penetrated the ground made of granular materials, we were able to simulate the robot and create diverse contact models so it could move around freely on various terrains."



RaiBo can walk and run stably on lawns, snowy roads and running tracks without additional control. Thanks to its artificial neural network structure, the robot can adapt to various kinds of terrain without prior knowledge such as visual data.



[Soundbite] Prof. Hwangbo Je-min(KAIST) : "The artificial neural network predicts the parameter of the ground features based on recorded history of joint movements."



The researchers plan to expand the range of landscapes to utilize RaiBo for safety control at industrial sites, reconnaissance and surveillance purposes.

