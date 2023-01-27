SUPPORT GROWS FOR HOMETOWN DONATION CAMPAIGN News Today 입력 2023.01.27 (15:10) 수정 2023.01.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been a month since the Hometown Love Donation campaign has been implemented, where one can receive tax exemptions after donating to local governments. BTS member J-Hope also made a donation to his hometown Gwangju. Local governments are speeding up efforts to promote the campaign to encourage the participation of not only celebrities, but ordinary citizens as well.



[Pkg]



BTS member J-Hope was born and raised in Gwangju, Jeollanam-do Province. Early this month, he donated five million won to his hometown, Buk-gu District of Gwangju, as part of the Hometown Love Donation campaign.



[Soundbite] Choi Jip-il(Buk-gu Dist. Office, Gwangju) : "J-Hope signed up for the campaign personally, selected the amount of his donation and donated it to Buk-gu District."



Philosopher Kim Yong-ok and singer Nam Jin also donated to their hometowns, Haenam and Mokpo, respectively. The chiefs of Gwangju's Buk-gu District and Daegu's Dalseo-gu District donated to each other's respective districts. With many celebrities donating to their hometowns lately, local governments have been fiercely publicizing the campaign to the general public. Naju, Jeollanam-do Province plans to offer stays at Naju Moksanaea as reciprocal gifts for donations. Moksanaea is the private residence of Naju's moksa, a high-ranking civil servant during the Joseon period. The goal is to encourage the public to make small donations and visit their hometowns as well.



[Soundbite] Na Suk-hee(Naju City Gov‘t) : "Legend has it that those who stay at Naju Moksanaea receive positive energy. People who donate to Naju will get a chance to spend a night there."



However, there are concerns about the local governments' overzealous efforts to promote the Hometown Love Donation campaign.



[Soundbite] Shim Mi-kyung(Gwangju Jeonnam Research Inst.) : "Some are worried that authorities are preoccupied with coming up with reciprocal gifts to get more donations. The focus should be on how the donations will be used."



Donations made to hometowns will be accumulated this year and distributed next year to recipients selected by the local governments.

