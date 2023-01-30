기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says that seeing the latest stunning spike in heating costs, he has again realized that the populist policy to defy market principles and keep public utility rates low for a long time only causes adverse effects on the economy. The prime minister added he felt heavy-hearted over the higher public utility charges, which add to difficulties the people are bearing amid the cold snap.
The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party says the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear power phase-out is the cause of the recent shocking spike in heating costs. Chung Jin-suk noted the former administration pushed ahead with the use of wind power and solar energy, which is over six times more expensive than nuclear power production. He criticized the Democratic Party for showing no contrition, saying the main opposition is shamelessly shifting the blame to the current Yoon administration.
The foreign affairs and defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. will hold a series of meetings in Seoul and Washington this week. U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-seop, in Seoul on Tuesday. They are expected to discuss cooperation in addressing North Korea’s nuclear tests and provocations and ways to reinforce the execution of the U.S.' extended deterrence.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says that seeing the latest stunning spike in heating costs, he has again realized that the populist policy to defy market principles and keep public utility rates low for a long time only causes adverse effects on the economy. The prime minister added he felt heavy-hearted over the higher public utility charges, which add to difficulties the people are bearing amid the cold snap.
The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party says the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear power phase-out is the cause of the recent shocking spike in heating costs. Chung Jin-suk noted the former administration pushed ahead with the use of wind power and solar energy, which is over six times more expensive than nuclear power production. He criticized the Democratic Party for showing no contrition, saying the main opposition is shamelessly shifting the blame to the current Yoon administration.
The foreign affairs and defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. will hold a series of meetings in Seoul and Washington this week. U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-seop, in Seoul on Tuesday. They are expected to discuss cooperation in addressing North Korea’s nuclear tests and provocations and ways to reinforce the execution of the U.S.' extended deterrence.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2023-01-30 15:03:45
- 수정2023-01-30 16:45:02
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says that seeing the latest stunning spike in heating costs, he has again realized that the populist policy to defy market principles and keep public utility rates low for a long time only causes adverse effects on the economy. The prime minister added he felt heavy-hearted over the higher public utility charges, which add to difficulties the people are bearing amid the cold snap.
The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party says the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear power phase-out is the cause of the recent shocking spike in heating costs. Chung Jin-suk noted the former administration pushed ahead with the use of wind power and solar energy, which is over six times more expensive than nuclear power production. He criticized the Democratic Party for showing no contrition, saying the main opposition is shamelessly shifting the blame to the current Yoon administration.
The foreign affairs and defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. will hold a series of meetings in Seoul and Washington this week. U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-seop, in Seoul on Tuesday. They are expected to discuss cooperation in addressing North Korea’s nuclear tests and provocations and ways to reinforce the execution of the U.S.' extended deterrence.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says that seeing the latest stunning spike in heating costs, he has again realized that the populist policy to defy market principles and keep public utility rates low for a long time only causes adverse effects on the economy. The prime minister added he felt heavy-hearted over the higher public utility charges, which add to difficulties the people are bearing amid the cold snap.
The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party says the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear power phase-out is the cause of the recent shocking spike in heating costs. Chung Jin-suk noted the former administration pushed ahead with the use of wind power and solar energy, which is over six times more expensive than nuclear power production. He criticized the Democratic Party for showing no contrition, saying the main opposition is shamelessly shifting the blame to the current Yoon administration.
The foreign affairs and defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. will hold a series of meetings in Seoul and Washington this week. U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-seop, in Seoul on Tuesday. They are expected to discuss cooperation in addressing North Korea’s nuclear tests and provocations and ways to reinforce the execution of the U.S.' extended deterrence.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음