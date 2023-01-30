LG INTERNET SERVICE DISRUPTED NATIONWIDE News Today 입력 2023.01.30 (15:03) 수정 2023.01.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Communication disruptions with LG U+ rose Sunday. LG is presumably seeing as a DDoS attack, trying to control multiple computers or devices simultaneously to cause traffic overload.



[Pkg]



Long lines form in front of checkout counters at a supermarket. Cashiers ring up the items but they can't process the payment. Credit card payment was completely disabled because of communication disruption with LG U+.



[Soundbite] (Supermarket Announcement) : "All credit cards cannot be used due to computer disruption."



Consumers complained on the online bulletin boards that LG internet cannot be accessed. Even KBS received multiple reports of LG internet disruption.



[Soundbite] Kim Do-gyun(IT Developer) : "I lost all my programming projects because the internet was disconnected without warning."



[Soundbite] Kwon Hye-rin(Internet Cafe owner) : "People come to Internet cafes to access the internet. Our customers complained when the internet was cut off."



LG U+ announced there were presumably two DDoS attacks lasting around twenty minutes each at 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Sunday local time. DDoS refers to a cyber attack that remotely controls multiple computers or mobile devices to simultaneously access a certain website and cause traffic overload. CheongWaDae, the National Assembly and financial firms came under this type of attack in July 2009, and the NH Bank server was seriously damaged in 2011. LG said it is yet to sum up all the damage suffered by consumers nationwide.

