DP CHAIR AGREES TO ADDITIONAL SUMMONS News Today 입력 2023.01.31 (15:17) 수정 2023.01.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition Democratic Party representative Lee Jae-myung said he will respond to the prosecution's summon once again. He said that it's "humiliating and unjust but nevertheless will still show up for additional questioning". The DP has decided to stage a mass rally in downtown Seoul this weekend, in which the ruling People Power Party said it's a 'typical Lee Jae-myung style political protest', trying to openly deny the results of the probe.



[Pkg]



DP chairman Lee Jae-myung held an unscheduled press conference two days after he was questioned by prosecutors. He accused prosecutors of humiliating political acts against him. Lee says they deliberately dragged their feet, even though they could wrap up the interrogation earlier when he was summoned last weekend. Nonetheless, he says he will respond to summons again.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "This is the price I have to pay for losing the presidential election. It’s unfair and unjust, but I will appear for questioning again if they say so."



Lee says had he received a promise of a stake in the Daejangdong land development project, he would not have turned down land developers' requests and made them pay an additional 110 billion won. He repeatedly urged DP lawmakers not to come.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "It may cause conflict and division. This is what our opponents want."



The DP has decided to stage a mass rally in downtown Seoul this weekend. It apparently wants to bolster solidarity among its supporters amid the escalating investigation into Lee. Meanwhile, the People Power Party lambasted him for ignoring the judicial system.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "If Lee insists he is not guilty, would that make his wrongdoing disappear? There’s no way he can hide."



The PPP says Lee decided to respond to another round of questioning not because he is willing to cooperate with prosecutors, but because he wants to stage a political strife to openly deny the results of the probe.



[Soundbite] Park Jung-ha(Senior Spokesperson, PPP) : "He refuses to testify about legal aspects and tries to defend himself by bringing up all kinds of domestic issues."



The ruling party also criticized the DP's strike as an act of neglecting the duties of a political party and an attempt to implore the public to bulletproof Lee Jae-myung.

입력 2023-01-31 15:17:06 수정 2023-01-31 16:45:06

