DP CHAIR’S QUESTIONING DATE NOT YET FIXED

[Anchor Lead]



As Lee Jae-myung expressed his will to attend the prosecution's summoning, the prosecution is fully preparing for another round of questioning. The two sides are locking horns over the specific date. Meanwhile, Yoo Dong-gyu, former executive of the Seongnam Development Corporation and a key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal, again directly took aim at the main opposition leader.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "It seems they intentionally dragged out the questioning to make an additional summons look necessary."



Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung claims that prosecutors intentionally dragged out the first questioning in order to summon him for the second round. While accepting the second subpoena, Lee did not set the questioning date. Prosecutors demanded that the DP leader appear for questioning on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. But there has been no official date fixed by Lee and just vague utterance from his party implying that Lee will likely use a weekend to take part in the questioning. There are expectations that Lee's appearance could be put off until next week, considering that the main opposition party is planning to hold a massive rally in downtown Seoul this weekend. Prosecutors have expressed disdain over the fact that they are learning about Lee's position only through media reports. They also dismissed Lee's claim that the second summons is political in nature. A prosecution official says additional questioning is usually carried out after the suspect submits an affidavit. He stressed that Lee's written answers in the first questioning were not enough to dispel suspicions against him. The official explained that an additional probe is also needed to look into Lee's involvement in allegations surrounding his close aides Jeong Jin-sang and Kim Yong. Yoo Dong-gyu, former executive of the Seongnam Development Corporation and a key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal, again directly took aim at the main opposition leader.



[Soundbite] Seo Joon-beom(Yoo Dong-gyu's Lawyer) : "Yoo finds it deplorable that a party chair would use his political power in trying to place blame and responsibility on a powerless individual who once helped him."



This is seen as criticism over Lee's statement that he was never aware of Yoo's illegal acts. Yoo also insisted that he had not drawn up a contract, believing that no one would touch the Daejang-dong share, which was recognized as Lee's. It appears that prosecutors are to focus their questioning on allegations related to the controversial share.

