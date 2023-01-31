기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The police today launched a probe into DP spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom who has raised allegations regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee involving a stock price manipulation case of Deutsch Motors. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's cyber unit was assigned to the case after the presidential office sued the opposition lawmaker for defamation. On Friday, Kim made fresh accusations that the first lady was involved in another stock price manipulation case involving Woori Technology. In response, the presidential office filed a complaint against Kim for his repeated lies and deriding attitude citing his comment that he would welcome a complaint.
- DP LAWMAKER UNDER PROBE FOR FIRST LADY CLAIMS
