NATO REQUESTS MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE News Today 입력 2023.01.31 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



NATO Secretary General openly urged South Korea to provide military assistance to Ukraine. He also added that it's even more important for democratic countries to stand together in response to Russia and China joining hands.



[Pkg]



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been playing a leading role in promoting unity among Western countries against Russia since it invaded Ukraine last February. He directly requested South Korea provide military assistance to Ukraine.



[Soundbite] Jens Stoltenberg(NATO Secretary General) : "I made it clear that there's an urgent need in Ukraine for more weapons. Because we see the Russian military buildup."



The NATO chief expressed concerns about the possibility of a prolonged war in Ukraine, mentioning the arms trade between Russia and North Korea.



[Soundbite] Jens Stoltenberg(NATO Secretary General) : "President Putin is building up with more ammunition with more soldiers and also sourcing more and more weapons from other countries including from North Korea. We need to be prepared for the long haul and therefore it is important that we provide support to Ukraine."



In its Strategic Concept 2022, NATO defined China as a challenge for the first time. While saying that NATO is not seeing China as an enemy, Stoltenberg stressed the importance of cooperation between South Korea and NATO for ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific region.



[Soundbite] Jens Stoltenberg(NATO Secretary General) : "We'll see how Russia and China are operating together. When authoritarian powers are coming closer together, I think it's even more important that we stand together as we do and we have a partnership with Korea."



He left open the possibility for joint military exercises between NATO and South Korea or the Korea-U.S. combined forces.



[Soundbite] Jens Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary General) : "This only happens if this is something that Korea welcomes and finds useful. There are a lot of global challenges where I think it's absolutely good reasons for NATO and Korea to work closer together."



The NATO head visited President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday and invited him to the NATO Summit scheduled for July.

