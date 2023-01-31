KEPCO SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR TURKIYE PLANT News Today 입력 2023.01.31 (15:17) 수정 2023.01.31 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) has submitted a preliminary proposal for a nuclear power plant construction in Türkiye. KEPCO president Cheong Seung-il delivered the document while meeting with Turkish energy minister Fatih Donmez on Monday as the two discussed details of the project including potential risks. The project entails building four next generation 1,400 megawatt Korean nuclear reactors in northern Türkiye. In terms of the value of the order, it is expected to surpass the Barakah plant in the United Arab Emirates for which Korea won the contract back in 2009.

KEPCO SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR TURKIYE PLANT

입력 2023-01-31 15:17:07 수정 2023-01-31 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) has submitted a preliminary proposal for a nuclear power plant construction in Türkiye. KEPCO president Cheong Seung-il delivered the document while meeting with Turkish energy minister Fatih Donmez on Monday as the two discussed details of the project including potential risks. The project entails building four next generation 1,400 megawatt Korean nuclear reactors in northern Türkiye. In terms of the value of the order, it is expected to surpass the Barakah plant in the United Arab Emirates for which Korea won the contract back in 2009.