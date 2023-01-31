KEPCO SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR TURKIYE PLANT

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) has submitted a preliminary proposal for a nuclear power plant construction in Türkiye. KEPCO president Cheong Seung-il delivered the document while meeting with Turkish energy minister Fatih Donmez on Monday as the two discussed details of the project including potential risks. The project entails building four next generation 1,400 megawatt Korean nuclear reactors in northern Türkiye. In terms of the value of the order, it is expected to surpass the Barakah plant in the United Arab Emirates for which Korea won the contract back in 2009.
