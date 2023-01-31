DP SUBMITS BILL ON GRAIN MANAGEMENT News Today 입력 2023.01.31 (15:17) 수정 2023.01.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The first and last National Assembly plenary session of January, which was temporarily suspended, was held yesterday. Pushed by the Democratic Party, the National Assembly introduced a bill for discussion that would require the government to purchase excess rice at a certain threshold to manage the supply and demand of the staple grain. The People Power Party protested the move, warning that if the opposition unilaterally railroads the bill, they will urge the president to exercise his veto power.



[Pkg]



A revision to the Grain Management Act, a point of contention between rival parties, has been submitted for consideration to the National Assembly plenary session. Submission for consideration is the step before a bill's formal introduction. The latest move was unilaterally led by the main opposition Democratic Party with ruling party lawmakers walking out of the vote. The passage marks the first application of a parliamentary law that requires lawmakers to consider such a submission of a bill in the first plenary session after a bipartisan agreement on the issue has failed within 30 days of a request made for the submission.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-nam(Democratic Party(in support)) : "66.5% of the public support the bill which aims to prevent a plunge in rice prices as it did last year, distressing farmers."



[Soundbite] An Byung-gil(People Power Party(against)) : "If mackerel prices fall, fishermen’s livelihood will face a crisis. Will the DP then legislate a mandatory mackerel purchase act?"



The preliminary step has been made but it's unclear whether the bill will be formally introduced. This is because Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has called for a bipartisan consensus.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-pyo(Nat’l Assembly speaker) : "I sincerely ask rival parties to contemplate what is best for the farmers and present a reasonable solution."



The ruling party has warned that if the opposition unilaterally railroads the bill, they will urge the president to exercise his veto power.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "The bill will undoubtedly become the worst ever agricultural policy. If it passes, our party has no other choice but to propose a presidential veto."



Along with the Grain Management Act, the opposition also approved a final report on the parliamentary probe into the Itaewon crowd crush, with the ruling bloc protesting and not taking part in the vote. Only three non-contentious bills managed to be approved in the only plenary meeting of the January extraordinary Assembly session. This month's parliamentary proceedings have ended with no proper discussions held on many public life-related bills such as that of concerning overtime work hours and a freight rate system for cargo truck drivers.

