PROBE INTO IN-APP PAYMENTS NEARS END News Today 입력 2023.01.31 (15:17) 수정 2023.01.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Google and Apple has been criticized for forcing app developers to implement a certain payment method when their customers make a purchase, and for overly charging developers with commissions. The Korea Communications Commission is wrapping up their investigation regarding whether Google and Apple violated the law. International attention is being drawn to the probe results.



[Pkg]



When Kakao Talk tried to allow emoji payments via outlinks in July last year, Google suspended Kakao's updates, citing policy violations. In two weeks Kakao Talk surrendered to the Google app store. The Korea Communications Commission launched a probe into alleged violations committed by Google and Apple. The relevant laws ban app store operators from forcing certain payment methods, but the commission says Google and Apple adopted a different method. To prove their violations, a complicated analysis is needed into potential business losses, the market situation, and differences in business capabilities. Other countries are closely watching the outcome of the Korean government's probe. Europe has recently enacted the Digital Markets Act to ensure that large online platforms conduct business fairly. It takes cues from the Korean law banning app store operators from forcing in-app purchases. The fine for violating the law reaches 10 percent of global sales. The law is to take effect in May. The Korean government's announcement, to be made soon, could impact its enforcement.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-soo(Korea Information Society Development Institute) : "If the Korea Communications Commission rules that outlink payments using existing web payment methods should be permitted, the European Commission will likely consider interpreting the law in the same way. Google and Apple will certainly rebut the commission’s ruling due to it possibly spreading worldwide."



Google and Apple have been seeking legal advice from large law firms and frequenting the commission to express their stances. If the Korean government imposes sanctions in line with the results of the probe, the repercussions are likely to spread worldwide, likely prompting the two firms to respond with lawsuits.

