POACHING POSES THREAT TO WILD ANIMALS

[Anchor Lead]



Poaching of wild animals continues to rage on. Illegally made poaching devices like trapes are being found in nearby mountains, posing a threat to the safety of local residents as well. It is believed all these crimes are being committed by professional poachers.



[Pkg]



With a leg trapped, a boar is struggling to escape in a hill near a residential area. It is caught is a snare made of a wire rope. This is a poaching device unapproved by the environmental authorities. Three days later, a KBS team visited the poaching site. Six more traps were found under fallen leaves piled around the location where the boar had been caught.



[Soundbite] "They step on this here. Once trapped, they cannot escape."



Six dead water deers were found tied to a tree. It seems poachers illegally hunted the water deers and used them to lure other wild animals, without reporting to the local government.



[Soundbite] Ji Bu-kyu(Anti-poaching ranger) : "They used illegal devices to hunt wild animals. All kinds of animals can be caught, including endangered species and natural monuments."



It is believed all these crimes were committed by professional poachers. These poaching devices pose a threat to the safety of local residents as well as the wild animals.



[Soundbite] Jeong Kyung-soo(Wild Animal Protection Association) : "If a person gets trapped in this device and has no one nearby to help them loosen it, they are prone to serious ankle injuries."



An annual average of some 7,000 poaching devices are discovered around the nation. Persistent poaching is threatening the survival of wild animals.

