[Anchor Lead]
The Seoul Central District Court issued warrants for four individuals who are allegedly involved in the so-called Changwon spy group, carrying out anti-government activities. As a result, public security authorities' investigation into pro-North Korean anti-government organizations is expected to gain speed.
[Pkg]
Authorities have arrested four people who are allegedly involved in the so-called Changwon spy group, which is being investigated by public security authorities. The Seoul Central District Court issued warrants for the four on Wednesday, citing the possibility of destroying evidence and fleeing. The investigators believe they have received funds from North Korean spies in Southeast Asia since 2016 and acted in line with their instructions. Last November, the NIS and police raided their residences and offices, then rounded them up on Jan. 28 on charges of National Security Law violations. On Jan. 29 the four requested the court to re-examine the legitimacy of their detention. However, after about two hours of deliberation, the court dismissed their request. Police and the NIS have obtained evidence that a secret North Korean spy group based in Jeju and Changwon had contacted North Koreans and engaged in activities at their instructions.
- 4 SPIES FOR NORTH KOREA ARRESTED
-
- 입력 2023-02-01 15:05:53
- 수정2023-02-01 16:45:08
[Anchor Lead]
