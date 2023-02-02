GAS BILL SUPPORT FOR LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLDS News Today 입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the public outraged with surging heating prices, the government laid out additional measures in less than a week. Households that receive basic livelihood security and those from the second lowest income bracket that are not subject to energy vouchers, will now receive a discount of approximately 590,000 won for their gas bills.



[Pkg]



This man in his 40s lives alone in a studio apartment and is eligible for basic livelihood security. He gets around only 600,000 won a month, but his gas bill alone surpassed 90,000 won in December. The man is currently ineligible for energy vouchers, which are only provided to the elderly and those with disabilities.



[Soundbite] (Recipient of basic livelihood security) : "I thought I’d be able to apply for energy vouchers, which would make my financial situation better. It’s too bad I’m not eligible."



Some 540,000 households that receive basic livelihood security but have so far been excluded from energy vouchers, will soon receive discounts for their gas bills. The benefit will apply to all those receiving basic livelihood security, including subsidies for minimum living costs, health care, housing and education. All socially vulnerable households will be able to receive a 592,000-won discount for their gas bills, which includes the existing discounts and additional support. Some 319,000 households from the second lowest income bracket will also qualify for the 592,000-won discount. They will receive discounts for their city gas bills for December 2022 through March 2023. As many as 1,687,000 households are expected to benefit from the new subsidies. However, households that must pay heat tariffs for district heating are not eligible for the discounts.



[Soundbite] (Recipient of basic livelihood security(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There are no discounts for district heating and I am not eligible for energy vouchers, either. I’m upset I can’t receive those benefits they are talking about."



The government will publicize by mail and phone how to apply for energy bill discounts. Gas inspectors will also visit each eligible household to notify them of energy subsidies. The social security information system will also be overhauled to fundamentally prevent omissions in energy voucher applications.

