PROBE INTO DP CHAIR’S N. KOREA VISIT REQUEST News Today 입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecutor's investigation into the Ssangbangwool group allegation which focused on DP chairman Lee Jae-myung illegally receiving attorney fees, now seems to be shifting its focus to 'money sent to North Korea'. The prosecution is investigating related documents that hints on possible links between money that was sent to North Korea by Kim Seong-tae and Lee's plan to visit the north. Lee's side made it clear that the plan was a simple local government -level exchange and cooperation project, and that it had nothing to do with the money sent to the north.



[Pkg]



Kim Seong-tae, former Chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, reportedly sent eight million U.S. dollars to North Korea in 2019. Kim insists three million dollars from that amount were used as payment to facilitate then Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung's visit to the North. At the time, the provincial government was working to make Lee's visit happen.

So prosecutors believe Kim's statement is quite plausible. The Gyeonggi-do provincial government drew up a document to send to Pyongyang. It reportedly asked the regime to invite Lee in the first draft of the document. In the final version, the local government took out the expression "invite", and instead, pledged to work hard to carry out larger-scale cooperation projects. Having obtained this document, prosecutors believe that it was delivered to North Korea via Ahn Boo-soo, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Peace Exchange Association. There is another document that was written six months later in which the provincial government again sought to realize Lee Jae-myung's visit to North Korea. However, no links have been found between these documents and the former Ssangbangwool chairman's money transfer. Prosecutors presume that Ssangbangwool could have paid by proxy the expenses for the local government's projects with the North, as Gyeonggi-do's budget for the purpose was blocked in 2019 due to sanctions against the regime and the provincial council's opposition. The prosecution believe there could have been a trilateral deal involving Gyeonggi-do, Ssangbangwool and North Korea. However, Lee Jae-myung denied the allegations, calling it a ridiculous political scheme to set him up. He refuted that the provincial government had been promoting cooperative projects with the North and a visit to North Korea was impossible amid the strained inter-Korean relations. Lee explained the documents in question were meant to check Pyongyang's response to Gyeonggi-do's proposal.

