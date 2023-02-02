YEAR’S FIRST S. KOREA-U.S. AIR DRILLS News Today 입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the United States held their first combined air drills of the year over the Korean Peninsula involving a strategic bomber and advanced stealth fighters. This comes in a day after South Korea and the U.S. held defense talks and pledged increased deployment of strategic assets.



[Pkg]



Two American B-1B tactical bombers lead the formidable American F-22 Raptors and Korea's most advanced F-35A stealth fighter jets. These Korean and American military aircrafts were part of this year's first ROK-U.S. combined air exercises conducted over the West Sea. The United States' F-35B stealth combat aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing also took part. The South Korean defense ministry said that the latest military exercises demonstrate the U.S.' commitment to provide strong and reliable extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. The Ministry also stressed that the two allies showed the timely and coordinated deployment of strategic assets agreed at last year's ROK-U.S. summit. In a recent survey, more than 70% of the respondents favored Korea's own nuclear armament. Koreans have lately questioned the availability of the American nuclear umbrella, prompting the latest military exercise. Following Tuesday's meeting with the South Korean defense minister in Seoul, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. will continue to deploy strategic assets such as the F-22s. The Ministry of National Defense said that it will try to boost the Korean people's trust in the U.S.' extended deterrence to Korea by strengthening combined military exercises that deploys American strategic assets.

