CONSUMER PRICES UP 5.2% IN JANUARY News Today 입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Consumer prices jumped over five percent last month, posting an on-month acceleration for the first time in three months. According Statistics Korea on Thursday, the consumer price index stood at 110.11 in January, up 5.2 percent year on year. Consumer prices have been growing by more than five percent for nine consecutive months since last May when it went up 5.4 percent. The acceleration was fueled by a 28 percent rise in gas and electricity bills.

CONSUMER PRICES UP 5.2% IN JANUARY

입력 2023-02-02 15:14:05 수정 2023-02-02 16:45:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Consumer prices jumped over five percent last month, posting an on-month acceleration for the first time in three months. According Statistics Korea on Thursday, the consumer price index stood at 110.11 in January, up 5.2 percent year on year. Consumer prices have been growing by more than five percent for nine consecutive months since last May when it went up 5.4 percent. The acceleration was fueled by a 28 percent rise in gas and electricity bills.