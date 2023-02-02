기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Consumer prices jumped over five percent last month, posting an on-month acceleration for the first time in three months. According Statistics Korea on Thursday, the consumer price index stood at 110.11 in January, up 5.2 percent year on year. Consumer prices have been growing by more than five percent for nine consecutive months since last May when it went up 5.4 percent. The acceleration was fueled by a 28 percent rise in gas and electricity bills.
- CONSUMER PRICES UP 5.2% IN JANUARY
- 입력 2023-02-02 15:14:05
- 수정2023-02-02 16:45:08
