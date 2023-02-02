KOREAN CHIPMAKERS STRUGGLE AGAINST RIVALS News Today 입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Export figures for the very first month of 2023 has been released, showing a decrease of 16% year-on-year. This means exports figures have been decreasing for four consecutive months. In particular, with the global economy slowing down, exports in the semiconductor industry shrank 44.5% year-on-year.



[Pkg]



SK Hynix posted operating losses of 1.7 trillion won in the fourth quarter of 2022. It was the company's first quarterly operating loss in a decade. It is mostly attributable to the plummeting prices of memory chips due to the rapidly falling demand stemming from the economic recession. Samsung Electronics barely managed to avert a deficit. Taiwan's TSMC, a rival of Korean chip makers, posted an operating income of over 13 trillion won during the same period, surpassing Samsung Electronics' chip sales for the second consecutive quarter. Pundits say the change in tide in the global chip market stems from foundry competitiveness. Foundries manufacture electronic chips in line with clients' designs. They have a relatively stable business structure because they manufacture semiconductors in line with their clients' pre-orders.



[Soundbite] Seo Seung-yeon(Shinyoung Securities) : "Memory chips react to changes in supply and demand more sensitively. Foundries are less vulnerable when the economy struggles, because they produce custom-made products."



TSMC holds a 56-percent share in the global foundry market. Samsung Electronics' share is just around 15 percent. The foundry market is predicted to grow further, as major tech giants like Apple and Microsoft design chips on their own. Samsung Electronics, a latecomer in the foundry market, is competing fiercely with Taiwan in ultra-fine semiconductor processes, while SK Hynix is trying to expand its foundry production capacity through M&As.



[Soundbite] Kim Yang-paeng(Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade) : "TSMC can perform any process, including the oldest ones. The gap between TSMC and Samsung Electronics, which has begun building the most essential processes, is inevitable."



With the chip alliance among Taiwan, the U.S. and Japan growing stronger, wider support is needed for the Korean chip sector including human resources, materials, equipment and components.

