[Anchor Lead]
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup in a launch event held in San Francisco on Wednesday, local time. The latest of Samsung's premium smartphone series touts a better camera, faster graphic processing and a greater battery capacity. The Galaxy S23 will hit markets around the world starting from February 17. In South Korea, one-week pre-sales will be available from next Tuesday to February 13.
- SAMSUNG UNPACKS GALAXY S23 SMARTPHONES
2023-02-02
- 수정2023-02-02 16:45:09
