SAMSUNG UNPACKS GALAXY S23 SMARTPHONES
입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup in a launch event held in San Francisco on Wednesday, local time. The latest of Samsung's premium smartphone series touts a better camera, faster graphic processing and a greater battery capacity. The Galaxy S23 will hit markets around the world starting from February 17. In South Korea, one-week pre-sales will be available from next Tuesday to February 13.
