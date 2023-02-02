EMPLOYEE AND CITIZENS CATCH A BANK ROBBER News Today 입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A man in his 40s robbed a bank in Gongju, Chungcheongnamdo Province with a knife. He ran away with some 30 million won, but was caught in 10 minutes by bank employees and neighbors who chased after him.



[Pkg]



A man wearing a black cap and a mask enters NH Bank. He threatens the bank employees with a knife and herds them into a corner. A frightened customer at a teller's window runs out of the building. Handing over a bag, the man instructs the employees to fill it up with cash and continues to steal even the money left on the desk before running away. It was around 9:20 a.m. when a man robbed an NH Bank located in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do Province. Only twenty minutes had passed since

the bank opened for the day.



[Soundbite] (Eyewitness) : "I was there to wire some money. It was scary to see the robbery going on. He had a knife."



The bank robber apparently planned to get away on a motorcycle he had prepared in advance. But a bank employee who followed him outside pushed the robber off his motorcycle. When the robber tried to get away again, the bank employee and passersby stopped him together. He tried to flee after ditching the motorcycle and the bag with some thirty million won but was soon caught by the police who was called to the scene.



[Soundbite] Ji Tae-hun(NH Bank employee) : "I only thought about protecting the co-op members’ hard-earned money entrusted with our bank."



This NH Bank location, which sees only about a hundred customers per day, does not have any security guards because it manages a relatively small amount of assets. The robber in his forties told the police that he committed the crime to pay off 200 million won in online gambling debt. The police plan to request an arrest warrant on the man for armed robbery.

