MYANMAR PRO-DEMOCRACY MOVEMENT IN KOREA News Today 입력 2023.02.02 (15:14) 수정 2023.02.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been two years since a military coup broke out in Myanmar. Several Myanmarese have settled down in Korea after fleeing the military-dominated country. Although they're still waiting for their refugee status in Korea, they continue to carry out anti-junta demonstrations in Korea demanding the military cede power along with Korean civic groups.



[Pkg]



This twenty-eight-year-old Myanmarese woman has been on the run since she participated in an anti-junta demonstration.



[Soundbite] Mun Mun(Alias)(Asylum Seeker from Myanmar(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "My friend was arrested by the military. I had to flee because they were looking for other protesters."



So she left her home country. The first available flight out of Myanmar was to Dubai, but she got off at the stopover in Korea. She applied for refugee status in 2022 in an attempt to settle in Korea. It takes a long time to review her refugee application. While waiting, she worries more about her motherland than herself. That is why she continues participating in anti-junta demonstrations held in Korea.



[Soundbite] Mun Mun(Alias)(Asylum Seeker from Myanmar(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I demonstrate eagerly because Myanmarese people can return home when they defeat the military. I believe we all feel the same."



The Myanmarese escapees are joined by their countrymen who were already in Korea before the coup. They are all demanding the military cede power.



[Soundbite] "Cede power! Cede power!"



Wai Nwe Hnin Soe couldn't return home even after finishing her decade-long studies in Korea. She still thinks about her family and friends back home and hasn't given up hope.



[Soundbite] Wai Nwe Hnin Soe(Demonstrator) : "This is nothing compared to those fighting in Myanmar. I play only a tiny role but I act on my sense of duty to participate."



Korean civic groups are lending them support.



[Soundbite] Jeon Eun-gyeong(People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy) : "I hope Korean people take more interest and participate in activities to show support for the people of Myanmar."



More than 70,000 Myanmarese people are scattered across the globe after leaving their country following the coup.

MYANMAR PRO-DEMOCRACY MOVEMENT IN KOREA

입력 2023-02-02 15:14:05 수정 2023-02-02 16:45:09 News Today

