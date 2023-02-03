기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
According to Bank of Korea, South Korea's foreign reserves stood at 429.97 billion dollars as of the end of last month, up 6.8 billion from a month earlier. This marks a rise for the third consecutive month. The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in financial institutions' foreign currency deposits as well in the value of non-dollar assets. As of late December, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.
According to Bank of Korea, South Korea's foreign reserves stood at 429.97 billion dollars as of the end of last month, up 6.8 billion from a month earlier. This marks a rise for the third consecutive month. The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in financial institutions' foreign currency deposits as well in the value of non-dollar assets. As of late December, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.
- FX RESERVES RISE FOR 3RD MONTH
-
- 입력 2023-02-03 15:10:14
- 수정2023-02-03 16:45:18
[Anchor Lead]
According to Bank of Korea, South Korea's foreign reserves stood at 429.97 billion dollars as of the end of last month, up 6.8 billion from a month earlier. This marks a rise for the third consecutive month. The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in financial institutions' foreign currency deposits as well in the value of non-dollar assets. As of late December, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.
According to Bank of Korea, South Korea's foreign reserves stood at 429.97 billion dollars as of the end of last month, up 6.8 billion from a month earlier. This marks a rise for the third consecutive month. The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in financial institutions' foreign currency deposits as well in the value of non-dollar assets. As of late December, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음