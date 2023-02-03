FX RESERVES RISE FOR 3RD MONTH News Today 입력 2023.02.03 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



According to Bank of Korea, South Korea's foreign reserves stood at 429.97 billion dollars as of the end of last month, up 6.8 billion from a month earlier. This marks a rise for the third consecutive month. The central bank attributed the rise to an increase in financial institutions' foreign currency deposits as well in the value of non-dollar assets. As of late December, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of foreign exchange reserves.

FX RESERVES RISE FOR 3RD MONTH

입력 2023-02-03

