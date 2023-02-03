SMALLER SUBSIDY FOR IMPORTED EV News Today 입력 2023.02.03 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Environment released their revised subsidy plans on electric vehicles, a month later than usual. The key to their revision is to slash subsidies by as much as 20% for electric vehicles that don't directly operate a maintenance center. That's why pundits say that authorities somewhat gave in to the pressure of overseas firms.



[Pkg]



The key to the environment ministry's revamped subsidy plan on electric vehicles is to differentiate the payment in accordance with the manufacturer's car maintenance capabilities. Depending on whether the car maker directly operates a maintenance center or has a system in place that oversees maintenance records or lack of, subsidies will be slashed by as much as 20%. The change will affect most manufacturers of imported EVs. This is because with the exception of Tesla, most of them operate maintenance centers through partner firms. In this case, EVs ranked in the bottom grade will see subsidies decrease by as much as one million won.



[Soundbite] Park Yeon-jae(Ministry of Environment) : "The revision is to ensure greater transparency and consumer benefits in terms of Electric Vehicles maintenance."



Subsidies for electric buses will be different depending on battery efficiency. Buses with low battery efficiency are subject to a maximum 30% slash in subsidies. In particular, Chinese electric buses whose battery safety standards are self-certified will not be able to receive even the 3 million won grant provided to buses whose safety features are recognized by a certified agency. This can result in a maximum 20 million won difference in the subsidy amount for domestic versus Chinese made electric buses. The price tag of a passenger EV that can claim the largest subsidy amount has also gone up from 55 million to 57 million won. The price set for high-end models which don't receive subsidies remains the same at 85 million won. However the government has increased benefits for the vulnerable class. For instance, when small-scale business owners buy an electric truck, they can receive an additional 30% in subsidy aid.



[Soundbite] Kim Pil-soo(Chair, Korea Electric Vehicles Association) : "Regulations should be further fine-tuned in a way to facilitate the domestic industry. That’s the desirable direction."



The government initially intended to reduce subsidies at a sharper rate but facing protest by imported EV makers, pundits say that authorities somewhat gave in to the pressure of German and Chinese firms.

