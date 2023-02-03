기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea-backed hackers stole some 1.65 billion dollars of crypto in 2022, says New York-based blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. In a report issued Wednesday, the firm said the amount accounts for 43% of crypto currency stolen worldwide last year. Crypto theft involving North Korea-related actors sharply increased in recent years from 1.5 million dollars in 2016.
- INCREASING CRYPTO THEFT BY N. KOREA
