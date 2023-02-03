INCREASING CRYPTO THEFT BY N. KOREA News Today 입력 2023.02.03 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.03 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea-backed hackers stole some 1.65 billion dollars of crypto in 2022, says New York-based blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. In a report issued Wednesday, the firm said the amount accounts for 43% of crypto currency stolen worldwide last year. Crypto theft involving North Korea-related actors sharply increased in recent years from 1.5 million dollars in 2016.

INCREASING CRYPTO THEFT BY N. KOREA

입력 2023-02-03 15:10:15 수정 2023-02-03 16:45:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea-backed hackers stole some 1.65 billion dollars of crypto in 2022, says New York-based blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. In a report issued Wednesday, the firm said the amount accounts for 43% of crypto currency stolen worldwide last year. Crypto theft involving North Korea-related actors sharply increased in recent years from 1.5 million dollars in 2016.