U.S. HOUSE RESOLUTION CONDEMNS SOCIALISM News Today 입력 2023.02.03 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution denouncing the horrors of socialism which states that "Socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100 million people worldwide". It also included Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un in the list of socialist ideologues that committed greatest crimes in history.



[Pkg]



The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution denouncing the horrors of socialism. The measure says "Socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships. Socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100 million people worldwide." It also says, "many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, and Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un." Proposed by a Republican lawmaker, the resolution was passed on a 328-86 vote. The majority of Democrats 109 of them voted for it. A bill condemning socialism was initially proposed at the House of Representatives in 2021, but it was not introduced on the agenda by the standing committee and was eventually scrapped. The U.S. State Department says Secretary of State Tony Blinken is set to visit China to deliver a message on North Korea. It stressed Pyongyang's continuous provocations posing threat to the U.S. and its allies will have costs and consequences.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson) : "it's important, again, not for our own interests, but for the purposes of regional peace and security that countries around the world hold the DPRK to account and send a very clear signal to the North Korean regime."



Regarding Pyongyang's nuke-for-nuke stance, the U.S. State Department says Washington's stance on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged, and that North Korea's nuclear program is a challenge South Korea, the U.S. and Japan face together.

