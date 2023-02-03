MOTION TO IMPEACH MINISTER LEE DEFERRED News Today 입력 2023.02.03 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.03 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A motion to impeach Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, which was led by the main opposition Democratic Party, has been deferred to now. Concerns rose over the need for more expert legal reviews for impeachment grounds, and public backlash if the motion gets rejected. The DP is expected to put the impeachment motion on the table next week after gathering more input.



[Pkg]



Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min still hasn't stepped down despite the demand from the families of the Halloween crowd crush victims and the passing of the National Assembly's dismissal motion. The Democratic Party, saying that it has waited long enough, held a general meeting of its members to finalize the impeachment decision.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "Holding Minister Lee accountable for political moral, administrative and legal responsibility should be concluded despite possible political damage."



But once the meeting started, DP members started voicing caution. They called for more expert legal reviews since the grounds for impeachment is arbitrary. They were also concerned that if the Constitutional Court were to reject the motion, the minister can be exonerated and the opposition party may face public backlash. Some DP lawmakers were reportedly concerned that they could lose public support as their actions could be seen as the majority party's boasting of their power and shielding of its leader Lee Jae-myung against investigations. The meeting wrapped up without reaching a conclusion about whether or not to table the impeachment of Minister Lee as a party platform.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-jin(Floor spokesperson, DP) : "We need time to gather more lawmakers’ opinions. We’ll reach a conclusion after collecting more opinions."



The DP, however, claims that there is no disagreement within the party that Minister Lee needs to be impeached. It is projected that the opposition party will put the impeachment motion on the table next week after gathering more input. So far, impeachment bills were proposed for three cabinet members but none has passed the National Assembly.

MOTION TO IMPEACH MINISTER LEE DEFERRED

입력 2023-02-03 15:10:15 수정 2023-02-03 16:45:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A motion to impeach Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, which was led by the main opposition Democratic Party, has been deferred to now. Concerns rose over the need for more expert legal reviews for impeachment grounds, and public backlash if the motion gets rejected. The DP is expected to put the impeachment motion on the table next week after gathering more input.



[Pkg]



Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min still hasn't stepped down despite the demand from the families of the Halloween crowd crush victims and the passing of the National Assembly's dismissal motion. The Democratic Party, saying that it has waited long enough, held a general meeting of its members to finalize the impeachment decision.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "Holding Minister Lee accountable for political moral, administrative and legal responsibility should be concluded despite possible political damage."



But once the meeting started, DP members started voicing caution. They called for more expert legal reviews since the grounds for impeachment is arbitrary. They were also concerned that if the Constitutional Court were to reject the motion, the minister can be exonerated and the opposition party may face public backlash. Some DP lawmakers were reportedly concerned that they could lose public support as their actions could be seen as the majority party's boasting of their power and shielding of its leader Lee Jae-myung against investigations. The meeting wrapped up without reaching a conclusion about whether or not to table the impeachment of Minister Lee as a party platform.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-jin(Floor spokesperson, DP) : "We need time to gather more lawmakers’ opinions. We’ll reach a conclusion after collecting more opinions."



The DP, however, claims that there is no disagreement within the party that Minister Lee needs to be impeached. It is projected that the opposition party will put the impeachment motion on the table next week after gathering more input. So far, impeachment bills were proposed for three cabinet members but none has passed the National Assembly.