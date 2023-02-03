SPRING SOWN OATS BOAST HEALTH BENEFITS News Today 입력 2023.02.03 (15:10) 수정 2023.02.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Spring sown oats known to be one of the 10 super foods in the world boasts rich nutrition and health benefits. A new cultivation method that maximizes oats' immune activation properties has recently been developed, raising expectations for expanded opportunities for farmers.



[Pkg]



Green oats have grown to around 5cm tall. They have sprouted out through the frozen soil. Dubbed "super food," oats are rich in dietary fiber and protein, and contain more amino acids and vitamins than any other grain.



[Soundbite] Sohn Joo-ho(Jeongeup taskforce promoting local oats) : "The consumption of oats grows by more than 10 percent annually. The area of cultivation is also growing accordingly."



A new cultivation method helps maximize oats' immune activation properties. The key point is the temperature of grain maturation. Immune activation properties become stronger when oats are sown later than usual. Oats planted in February or March have been found to have 13 percent more NK cells, which destroy cancerous, viral and infectious cells, than oats sown in fall and growing through the winter. Animal tests have shown that the weight of spleen, which supports the immune cell function, recovered 18 percent, while the content of interferon-gamma, which controls the immune response, increased by 16 percent. The researchers attribute the difference in the content of 14 kinds of avenanthramide and phenolic acids in oats, known to help prevent dementia, to the temperature of grain maturation.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-uk(Rural Development Administration) : "When sown in autumn, oats mature in May or June at 18 degrees Celsius. But when sown in spring, the temperature of their maturation is more than 3 degrees higher, and their immune activation properties surge by over 13 percent."



The Rural Development Administration plans to further study the temperature of grain maturation to determine the time of sowing by region and minimize the shortcomings of spring sowing, such as smaller harvest and deformation.

