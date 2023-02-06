ONE CREWMAN OF SUNKEN SHIP FOUND DEAD News Today 입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A fishing boat capsized in the southwestern waters on Saturday, which had 12 crewmen on board. Rescue authorities are continuing their search operations day and night, and found one of the nine crewmen who went missing dead.



[Pkg]



During an overnight search operation, one of the missing crewmembers aboard the sunken Cheongboho was found dead at 3:22 a.m. on Monday. Surnamed Kim, he was the 64-year-old chief engineer of the fishing boat. While removing fishing gear and other obstacles, a civilian diver discovered the crewman at the entrance of the vessel's cabin. The coast guard's special rescue forces soon stepped in to collect him. According to survivors, Kim was working to bail water from the flooded engine room with foreign crewmembers. After a water leak began, the Cheongboho overturned in waters 16.6 kilometers west of Daebichido Island off the southwestern county of Sinan in Jeollanam-do Province at around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday. With only three rescued, this is the first time a missing crewman has been found. Coast guards are continuing a search operation by mobilizing naval vessels, planes and government ships. They have expanded the search area to a 55-kilometer radius of the sinking site as the missing crewmembers could have been swept away by waves. The operation to salvage the ship is also gaining speed. A tug boat and a crane vessel arrived at the site at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. In order to pull up the sunken boat, the first step is to tie ropes around it. The salvage process will start as soon as the tying work, which began early Monday morning, is completed. Once the ship is moved to land, the coast guard will conduct a joint investigation with a vessel safety agency in order to find the exact cause of the sinking.

ONE CREWMAN OF SUNKEN SHIP FOUND DEAD

입력 2023-02-06 15:12:34 수정 2023-02-06 16:45:04 News Today

