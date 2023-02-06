기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

2 MORE CREWMEN FOUND DEAD
입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Breaking news on the missing crew members of the Cheongboho. During Mokpo coast guards’ search operation inside the sunken fishing boat, two more crewmen were found dead in the vessel’s cabin at 11:53 a.m. and 12:03 p.m., respectively. Of the sunken ship’s 12 crew members, three were rescued and three were found dead. Six remain missing.
  • 2 MORE CREWMEN FOUND DEAD
    • 입력 2023-02-06 15:12:34
    • 수정2023-02-06 16:45:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Breaking news on the missing crew members of the Cheongboho. During Mokpo coast guards’ search operation inside the sunken fishing boat, two more crewmen were found dead in the vessel’s cabin at 11:53 a.m. and 12:03 p.m., respectively. Of the sunken ship’s 12 crew members, three were rescued and three were found dead. Six remain missing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!