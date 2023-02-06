2 MORE CREWMEN FOUND DEAD News Today 입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Breaking news on the missing crew members of the Cheongboho. During Mokpo coast guards’ search operation inside the sunken fishing boat, two more crewmen were found dead in the vessel’s cabin at 11:53 a.m. and 12:03 p.m., respectively. Of the sunken ship’s 12 crew members, three were rescued and three were found dead. Six remain missing.

Breaking news on the missing crew members of the Cheongboho. During Mokpo coast guards’ search operation inside the sunken fishing boat, two more crewmen were found dead in the vessel’s cabin at 11:53 a.m. and 12:03 p.m., respectively. Of the sunken ship’s 12 crew members, three were rescued and three were found dead. Six remain missing.



