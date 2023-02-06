LAWMAKERS MARK 100TH DAY OF ITAEWON TRAGEDY News Today 입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Yesterday marked the 100th day of the Itaewon tragedy, and a Memorial Ceremony was held at the National Assembly under the attendance of both rival parties. Both rival parties stressed the need to come up with measures to prevent similar accidents, and the victims pleaded for the establishment of an official joint memorial altar and an independent investigative body by legislating a special act.



[Pkg]



Party leadership and the victims' families stand in front of the Halloween crowd crush victims' photos hung in the National Assembly auditorium. This woman said she is a merchant in Itaewon who was born there. She was the first to call the police for help that night. She angrily said that the pain of the grieving families continues.



[Soundbite] (First 112 caller to report Itaewon tragedy) : "I feel guilty when I see the grieving families enduring unimaginably abusive remark."



Survivor Kim Cho-rong repeatedly pointed to the government's insufficient response as the cause of the disaster.



[Soundbite] Kim Cho-rong(Itaewon Tragedy survivor) : "The only cause of the tragedy was not doing what they should have been doing. That is, the failure to control the crowd."



The families asked for people to try and understand what they're going through and pleaded for the establishment of an official joint memorial altar and an independent investigative body by legislating a special act.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-cheol(Representative Council of Victims’ Families) : "All of us, regardless of political party, should work together to ensure such a tragedy never happen again so that photos of happy times will never be used as memorial portraits."



Politicians promised to come up with measures to prevent similar accidents.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "The PPP will look forward to the future with the victims’ families and fulfill its duty as the governing party."



[Soundbite] "Be aware! Have remorse!"



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "The DP will strive to find the truth, punish those responsible and establish preventive measures."



The families broke down when they saw the families of the victims in the Sewol ferry sinking perform on the stage to join in their grief.

