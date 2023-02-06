기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party has decided to introduce a motion to impeach Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and hold him accountable for the Itaewon tragedy. The main opposition party will soon submit the impeachment motion to the National Assembly after a legal review. In response, the ruling People Power Party said the Democratic Party has been threatening to impeach the interior minister over and over. It also criticized the main opposition camp for taking advantage of the National Assembly to protect its leader Lee Jae-myung.
- DP DECIDES TO IMPEACH INTERIOR MINISTER
입력 2023-02-06 15:12:35
수정2023-02-06 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
