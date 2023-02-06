기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

GOV’T PROBES CYBER ATTACK ON LG U+
입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The government has launched a special investigation into LG U+, which caused internet disruptions and leaked personal information of its users. LG U+ made an official apology for causing inconvenience due to the DDoS attack, and said they're working under alert.

[Pkg]

This is an internet cafe in Seoul using the LG U+ internet service. Its internet access was suddenly cut off Saturday afternoon. All the customers left when the service wasn't restored within thirty minutes.

[Soundbite] Kim Na-yeon(Internet Cafe employee) : "Service was cut off when we had a surge of customers. Many of them left very angry."

A large number of self-employed businesses using LG U+ had problems accessing their card payment systems and receiving orders through delivery apps.

[Soundbite] Park OO(Self-employed businessman) : "I couldn’t get through to the customer service center. I’m furious that it happened on the weekend when I get lots of customers."

LG U+ had experienced similar disruptions at the end of last month. There were two presumable DDoS attacks which cut off the internet connection twice that day at 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. LG U+ experienced a cyber security incident on January 10th, when personal information of 290,000 customers was leaked. The ICT ministry strongly warned LG U+ management that its response system was inadequate for a key telecommunications service provider. The ministry plans to conduct a special investigation to assess the company's data protection system before demanding corrective measures. The firm apologized to the customers for causing inconvenience and said that a risk management task force was established to inspect the security system. LG U+ also said the company is getting ready to handle possible additional disruptions by fending off DDoS attacks and directing internet traffic to alternate routes.
  • GOV’T PROBES CYBER ATTACK ON LG U+
    • 입력 2023-02-06 15:12:35
    • 수정2023-02-06 16:45:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The government has launched a special investigation into LG U+, which caused internet disruptions and leaked personal information of its users. LG U+ made an official apology for causing inconvenience due to the DDoS attack, and said they're working under alert.

[Pkg]

This is an internet cafe in Seoul using the LG U+ internet service. Its internet access was suddenly cut off Saturday afternoon. All the customers left when the service wasn't restored within thirty minutes.

[Soundbite] Kim Na-yeon(Internet Cafe employee) : "Service was cut off when we had a surge of customers. Many of them left very angry."

A large number of self-employed businesses using LG U+ had problems accessing their card payment systems and receiving orders through delivery apps.

[Soundbite] Park OO(Self-employed businessman) : "I couldn’t get through to the customer service center. I’m furious that it happened on the weekend when I get lots of customers."

LG U+ had experienced similar disruptions at the end of last month. There were two presumable DDoS attacks which cut off the internet connection twice that day at 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. LG U+ experienced a cyber security incident on January 10th, when personal information of 290,000 customers was leaked. The ICT ministry strongly warned LG U+ management that its response system was inadequate for a key telecommunications service provider. The ministry plans to conduct a special investigation to assess the company's data protection system before demanding corrective measures. The firm apologized to the customers for causing inconvenience and said that a risk management task force was established to inspect the security system. LG U+ also said the company is getting ready to handle possible additional disruptions by fending off DDoS attacks and directing internet traffic to alternate routes.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!