GOV’T PROBES CYBER ATTACK ON LG U+

[Anchor Lead]
The government has launched a special investigation into LG U+, which caused internet disruptions and leaked personal information of its users. LG U+ made an official apology for causing inconvenience due to the DDoS attack, and said they're working under alert.
[Pkg]
This is an internet cafe in Seoul using the LG U+ internet service. Its internet access was suddenly cut off Saturday afternoon. All the customers left when the service wasn't restored within thirty minutes.
[Soundbite] Kim Na-yeon(Internet Cafe employee) : "Service was cut off when we had a surge of customers. Many of them left very angry."
A large number of self-employed businesses using LG U+ had problems accessing their card payment systems and receiving orders through delivery apps.
[Soundbite] Park OO(Self-employed businessman) : "I couldn’t get through to the customer service center. I’m furious that it happened on the weekend when I get lots of customers."
LG U+ had experienced similar disruptions at the end of last month. There were two presumable DDoS attacks which cut off the internet connection twice that day at 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. LG U+ experienced a cyber security incident on January 10th, when personal information of 290,000 customers was leaked. The ICT ministry strongly warned LG U+ management that its response system was inadequate for a key telecommunications service provider. The ministry plans to conduct a special investigation to assess the company's data protection system before demanding corrective measures. The firm apologized to the customers for causing inconvenience and said that a risk management task force was established to inspect the security system. LG U+ also said the company is getting ready to handle possible additional disruptions by fending off DDoS attacks and directing internet traffic to alternate routes.
입력 2023-02-06 15:12:35
수정2023-02-06 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
