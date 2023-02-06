NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Internet connection failures blocked online ticket booking for KTX and SRT high-speed trains on Monday morning. The Korea Railroad Corporation, the operator of the KTX service, said it is now investigating to find the cause of the one-hour Internet disruptions. The operator of the SRT service said it is using the same ticket reservation and sale system as the Korea Railroad Corporation and there must have been technical glitches with the system.

A statue of Ernest Thomas Bethell will be set up in the U.K. in recognition of his contribution to Korea's independence movement against Japan. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced the plan to erect the British journalist's statue in Bristol as part of celebrations to mark the 140th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Korea and the U.K. During Japanese colonial rule of Korea, Bethell founded and published newspapers to report about Japan's aggression and the illegitimacy of the 1905 treaty between the two countries.

