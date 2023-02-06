ENERGY PRICES SPIKE 32% IN JANUARY News Today 입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It has been found that January's fuel price index surged nearly 32 percent on-year on average, recording the highest increase in 24 years and nine months since the Asian financial crisis. This is due to the surge in electricity and gas prices last year. Unfortunately, prices will likely stay high for quite a while.



[Pkg]



Despite the freezing weather, this four-member household in Gyeonggi-do Province cannot afford to turn on a heater because of the high heating costs.



[Soundbite] (Apartment resident from Gyeonggi-do Prov.(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We used to turn on our electric heater when it was cold. But this year we just bundle up and wear socks and slippers to save electricity."



A survey conducted by Statistics Korea shows that in January the fuel price index including electricity and gas surged nearly 32 percent on-year on average, recording the highest increase in 24 years and nine months since the Asian financial crisis. City gas fees have risen around 36 percent, while district heating costs are up 34 percent. The increase has continued since the end of last year. Prices of kerosene that's widely used by most people have soared more than 37 percent on-year. Electricity fees rose 29.5 percent on-year, posting the largest increase in 42 years.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-yang(Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy) : "If the raise in energy prices is postponed further, they will become more burdensome. Raising them gradually is going to be of more help to the public."



The government pledged to ensure public access to energy, as it has secured sufficient amounts of natural gas, and there should be no particular problems with its supply this winter. Prices perceived by the public will likely stay high for quite a while, as electricity and gas fees are to be adjusted again in late March, and discussions of whether to raise public transportation fees are continuing as well.

ENERGY PRICES SPIKE 32% IN JANUARY

입력 2023-02-06 15:12:35 수정 2023-02-06 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It has been found that January's fuel price index surged nearly 32 percent on-year on average, recording the highest increase in 24 years and nine months since the Asian financial crisis. This is due to the surge in electricity and gas prices last year. Unfortunately, prices will likely stay high for quite a while.



[Pkg]



Despite the freezing weather, this four-member household in Gyeonggi-do Province cannot afford to turn on a heater because of the high heating costs.



[Soundbite] (Apartment resident from Gyeonggi-do Prov.(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We used to turn on our electric heater when it was cold. But this year we just bundle up and wear socks and slippers to save electricity."



A survey conducted by Statistics Korea shows that in January the fuel price index including electricity and gas surged nearly 32 percent on-year on average, recording the highest increase in 24 years and nine months since the Asian financial crisis. City gas fees have risen around 36 percent, while district heating costs are up 34 percent. The increase has continued since the end of last year. Prices of kerosene that's widely used by most people have soared more than 37 percent on-year. Electricity fees rose 29.5 percent on-year, posting the largest increase in 42 years.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-yang(Minister of Trade, Industry & Energy) : "If the raise in energy prices is postponed further, they will become more burdensome. Raising them gradually is going to be of more help to the public."



The government pledged to ensure public access to energy, as it has secured sufficient amounts of natural gas, and there should be no particular problems with its supply this winter. Prices perceived by the public will likely stay high for quite a while, as electricity and gas fees are to be adjusted again in late March, and discussions of whether to raise public transportation fees are continuing as well.