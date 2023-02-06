HONEYBEE DISAPPEARANCE WORRIES FARMERS News Today 입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



February 4th marked Ipchun, the beginning of spring according to Korea's seasonal calendar. It's also when beekeepers wake up their bees to prepare for their spring harvest. But following last year, honeybees have gone missing en masse, leaving beekeepers in despair.



[Pkg]



A bee farm in Muan County, Jeollanam-do Province. Not a single bee is found inside a pallet. Dead bees are littered near the entrance. Only about a dozen bees are seen alive. This stands in stark contrast to normal bee hives filled with live bees seen around the same time in previous years. Empty pallets are piled high in one corner of the bee farm. This bee farmer claims that 90% of his one thousand bee hives have been lost.



[Soundbite] Park Sang-hoon(Bee farmer) : "Less honeybees are coming back. I’ve never seen anything like this in my 30 years of bee farming."



Bee farms experienced similar incidents last year of honeybees going missing. Last March, 100,000 bee hives in some 1,200 bee farms in Jeollanam-do Province were lost, resulting in damage amounting to 25 billion won. Bees have been disappearing for two years in a row, with the cause still unknown. Bee farmers claim that drastic temperature changes are to be blame with cold temperatures freezing honeybees to death. They also say high temperatures caused an increase in mites that threaten bees' health. But the government isn't recognizing the damage as an agricultural disaster.



[Soundbite] Lee Du-gyu(Jeollanam-do Provincial Gov’t office) : "The agriculture ministry is not recognizing it as an agricultural disaster because it has a combination of causes. We keep recommending that it should be considered a disaster."



Bee farmers have started buying new bees to restock the hives. But they have to bear more cost as the price of bee pallets has roughly doubled.

HONEYBEE DISAPPEARANCE WORRIES FARMERS

