FIRST FULL MOON EVENTS HELD SINCE PANDEMIC News Today 입력 2023.02.06 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Celebrating "Jeongwol Daeboreum", the first full moon of the new lunar year, various traditional events were held nationwide to chase away the bad luck of the old year and bring good luck in the new year. In Cheongdo Gyeongsangbuk-do Prov, some 20,000 people gathered to attend the 'Daljib' burning festival.



[Pkg]



A large "Daljib" made of pine twigs and straw burns fiercely. According to the Korean tradition observed on "Jeongwol Daeboreum," or the first full moon of the new lunar year, the flames and smoke are believed to chase away the bad luck of the old year and bring an abundant harvest in the new year. People also burn pieces of paper with their wishes written on them.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-ran(Gyeongsan resident) : "This Daljib is magnificent. It makes me believe that everything will be fine this year."



[Soundbite] Ha Sung-min(Daegu resident) : "I asked for good health for my loved ones and a profitable year for myself."



The largest of its kind in Korea, this daljib made with 250 tons of pine twigs measures 15 meters tall and 10 meters wide. Events marking Jeongwol Daeboreum resumed after five years of suspension because of the pandemic and other reasons. This year they drew some 20-thousand people. Two teams, "East" and "West," pull thick ropes called "Doju" with all their might. This tug-of-war folk game is an old tradition of Cheongdo-gun County, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Meant to bolster unity and pray for a rich harvest, the game is played using ropes made of 30-thousand sheaves of straw and measuring more than a hundred meters in length.



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-hwi(Association for preservation of Doju rope tug-of-war game) : "This folk culture has a profound meaning in promoting communication and unity among Cheongdo-gun residents."



Various events marking Jeongwol Daeboreum were held across the nation for the first time since the pandemic. To ensure safety, and prevent wildfires, the Korea Forest Service raised the forest fire disaster alert to Level 2 and dispatched their personnels.

