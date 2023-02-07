MORE CREWMEN OF SUNKEN SHIP FOUND DEAD News Today 입력 2023.02.07 (15:04) 수정 2023.02.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Rescue authorities are continuing their search operation for the 4th straight day to find crew members who went missing after Cheongbo, a fishing boat which had 12 crew members on board, capsized in the southwestern waters on Saturday. So far, five of the nine crewmembers who went missing have been found dead.



[Pkg]



Five of the missing nine crewmembers who went missing following the sinking of the Cheongbo have been found during a search operation. They were discovered unconscious and not breathing. They were moved to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Coast Guard said they were found inside the boat, such as the cabin. The cabin was located right above the engine room, which is presumed to have been flooded. According to survivors, some of the missing crewmembers went missing while bailing water from the engine room. The Coast Guard has decided to move the vessel to a safer location overnight before salvaging it due to strong waves. The Coast Guard has moved the ship to waters near Daeheosado Island, 18 kilometers away from the sinking site, at 2 a.m. Tuesday. However, the ship was temporarily anchored, as the area is scattered with fishing nets. With a plan to move the vessel further to the south, the Coast Guard will survey the conditions around the region and begin discussing a detailed schedule to salvage it. As some of the missing crewmembers were found inside the ship, it is likely that others will also be discovered inside the vessel when it is salvaged.

MORE CREWMEN OF SUNKEN SHIP FOUND DEAD

