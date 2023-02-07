“SHIP PAINTED LESS THAN YEAR AFTER LAUNCH” News Today 입력 2023.02.07 (15:04) 수정 2023.02.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The cause of Cheongbo's sudden sinking is still yet to be found. Possible causes are being raised as for now based on the rescued crew's testimony and expert opinions. It was also recently found that the exterior of the vessel's floor had been painted not too long ago, raising questions as to why the operator of a relatively new ship went through such procedure.



[Pkg]



The 24-ton vessel Cheongbo capsized completely, its floor hardly seen. It's been found that the exterior of the vessel's floor had been painted not too long ago. The Cheongbo was registered as a fishing vessel with the Jung-gu District of Incheon in April 2022. Attention is on why the operator of this relatively new ship launched less than a year ago paid money to move it to land and have it painted.



[Soundbite] Kim Hae-chul(Chief, Mokpo Coast Guard) : "The ship was repaired recently before sail. We have obtained a testimony that the bottom of the ship’s hull was painted."



The rescued crew have testified that water leaked in the cabins and the engine room. However, the Coast Guard says no visible holes have been detected in the floor or flanks of the ship.



[Soundbite] Kim Hae-chul(Chief, Mokpo Coast Guard) : "We have found no holes or signs of clashes that may support the rescued crewman’s testimonies."



However, experts have raised the possibility of defects inside the ship that are hard to detect on the outside. The ship has several pipes for seawater, which is used as ballast water for controlling the ship's weight for stability as well as water for fire extinguishing and cleaning. There is a chance that a technical glitch occurred in the pipes themselves, or that the valves for closing them were open.



[Soundbite] Prof. Im Nam-kyun(Mokpo Nat’l Maritime Univ.) : "There are multiple valves for water flow. They may have been either open or broken due to hardening."



The Korea Coast Guard plans to restore CCTV cameras and analyze its footage from the engine room and closely inspect the hull to find out how the accident happened and what caused the ship to sink.

