CAPSIZED BOAT SALVAGE DELAYED News Today 입력 2023.02.08 (15:27) 수정 2023.02.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As of right now, we're not receiving any updates on 4 crewmembers that went missing after Cheongbo capsized in the waters off Sinan-gun County. The Coast Guard moved the vessel to waters off an island in order to carry out the salvage operation, due to strong waves and wind, the salvage process is being delayed. Families of the missing crew members are in agonizing pain.



[Pkg]



The capsized fishing boat Cheongbo is connected to a barge to be transported. The operation is carefully conducted as the rope connecting the boat must be balanced out frequently.



[Soundbite] "Turn the starboard to the right."



The vessel was initially moved to waters off an island in Sinan, Jeollanamdo Province, some 18 kilometers from the accident site, in order to carry out the salvage operation. But the barge couldn't even lower its anchor due to strong waves and wind. The Coast Guard then had to move the boat to another nearby island and only then was the barge able to drop the anchor and begin preparations for the salvage. However poor visibility and faster currents at night impeded salvage efforts. Amid the delay, families of missing crew members were in agonizing pain. As time passes, they are less likely to find their loved ones alive. They just hope the operation would proceed quickly.



[Soundbite] (Family of missing crew) : "We just hope the missing are inside the boat. They may not be there. I hope for a swift rescue."



Aside from the boat's recovery, an investigation into the cause of the accident is also under way. Based on survivor testimony that the boat was tilted from the time it took off and the fact that no visible holes were found on the vessel's floor and sides. The Coast Guard is expanding the investigation and is open to all possibilities including defects inside the body of the vessel. In this light, the company that manufactured the boat, located in Yeongam, Jeollanamdo Province, will be questioned over whether it followed due construction procedures.

