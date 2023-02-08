기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Apple officially announced today via email that the Apple Pay service will be launched in Korea. Apple's short-range wireless payment service, will now be available to Korean iPhone users, challenging Samsung Pay which has practically monopolized Korea's mobile phone settlement service market. It hasn't been decided when exactly Apple Pay will go live, but the industry projects early next month as a likely time.
Three domestic electric vehicle battery makers including LG Energy Solution lost more than 6% of their global market share. SNE Research, an energy industry market researcher, reported that the total EV battery usage registered worldwide increased 71.8% from a year ago to stand at 517.9 gigawatts per hour. Although the Korean trio continued to grow, they were outperformed by their Chinese rivals to suffer a decline in their combined market share from 30.2% in 2021 to 23.7% in 2022.
Apple officially announced today via email that the Apple Pay service will be launched in Korea. Apple's short-range wireless payment service, will now be available to Korean iPhone users, challenging Samsung Pay which has practically monopolized Korea's mobile phone settlement service market. It hasn't been decided when exactly Apple Pay will go live, but the industry projects early next month as a likely time.
Three domestic electric vehicle battery makers including LG Energy Solution lost more than 6% of their global market share. SNE Research, an energy industry market researcher, reported that the total EV battery usage registered worldwide increased 71.8% from a year ago to stand at 517.9 gigawatts per hour. Although the Korean trio continued to grow, they were outperformed by their Chinese rivals to suffer a decline in their combined market share from 30.2% in 2021 to 23.7% in 2022.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2023-02-08 15:27:33
- 수정2023-02-08 16:45:14
[Anchor Lead]
Apple officially announced today via email that the Apple Pay service will be launched in Korea. Apple's short-range wireless payment service, will now be available to Korean iPhone users, challenging Samsung Pay which has practically monopolized Korea's mobile phone settlement service market. It hasn't been decided when exactly Apple Pay will go live, but the industry projects early next month as a likely time.
Three domestic electric vehicle battery makers including LG Energy Solution lost more than 6% of their global market share. SNE Research, an energy industry market researcher, reported that the total EV battery usage registered worldwide increased 71.8% from a year ago to stand at 517.9 gigawatts per hour. Although the Korean trio continued to grow, they were outperformed by their Chinese rivals to suffer a decline in their combined market share from 30.2% in 2021 to 23.7% in 2022.
Apple officially announced today via email that the Apple Pay service will be launched in Korea. Apple's short-range wireless payment service, will now be available to Korean iPhone users, challenging Samsung Pay which has practically monopolized Korea's mobile phone settlement service market. It hasn't been decided when exactly Apple Pay will go live, but the industry projects early next month as a likely time.
Three domestic electric vehicle battery makers including LG Energy Solution lost more than 6% of their global market share. SNE Research, an energy industry market researcher, reported that the total EV battery usage registered worldwide increased 71.8% from a year ago to stand at 517.9 gigawatts per hour. Although the Korean trio continued to grow, they were outperformed by their Chinese rivals to suffer a decline in their combined market share from 30.2% in 2021 to 23.7% in 2022.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음