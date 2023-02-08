N. KOREA VOWS PERFECT WAR READINESS News Today 입력 2023.02.08 (15:27) 수정 2023.02.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea reported that Kim Jong-un chaired an extended meeting of the ruling Workers Party's Central Military Commission to perfect the country's war readiness. A flag of the so-called "missile bureau" was also spotted during the meeting. Concerns are rising that the North will resume their provocations after presenting their new weaponry while holding a major military parade.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chaired an extended meeting of the ruling Workers Party's Central Military Commission on Monday, according to the North's state media. This marks his first public appearance since January 1. State media said the meeting discussed beefing up combat drills and perfecting the country's war readiness to cope with the current situation. The move appears to be a corresponding measure to stepped-up extended deterrence by the US and South Korea against the North's threats as the allies increased deployment of US strategic assets from the start of the year.



[Soundbite] Hong Min(Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification) : "Kim Jong-un’s remarks are viewed as a warning that N. Korea will demonstrate aspects of its weapons development and readiness posture at the right time and in detail."



Also spotted during the meeting was a flag of a so-called "missile bureau" that showed an image resembling the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. This bureau has never been mentioned by North Korean media and it is presumed to be an administrative agency that oversees the production and management of ballistic missiles such as the Hwasong-17. Meanwhile, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, a mass card stunt was detected with the number 75 clearly identifiable. The regime is speculated to hold a major military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its army on Wednesday. The parade may showcase the North's latest weaponry, including ICBMs and unmanned aerial vehicles. Experts worry that after the event, North Korea could resume provocations by testing its new weapons.

