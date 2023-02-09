IMPEACHMENT MOTION PASSED IN PARLIAMENT News Today 입력 2023.02.09 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A motion to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min has been passed at the National Assembly's plenary session. The move was pushed by the 3 opposition parties to hold him accountable for the Itaewon tragedy. This marks the first impeachment of a Cabinet minister in the nation's constitutional history. The opposition said the decision represents the people's judgment, and families of the Itaewon victims said the parliament has fulfilled its role.



[Pkg]



The National Assembly has voted to impeach Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, 102 days after the Itaewon crowd crush. Voting by secret ballot, 179 out of 293 lawmakers cast their votes in favor of the impeachment. It's the first impeachment of a Cabinet official in Korea's 75-year constitutional history. The Democratic Party explained its decision by saying there are plenty of reasons to impeach Lee as an official in charge of disaster and safety management. The party also called out the names of some 100 victims of the crowd crush.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-won(Democratic Party) : "The victims want this to be recorded in history. I am sorry we could not protect them. I am very sorry."



National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo initially offered to vote on the impeachment motion after the interpellation session on government affairs, but the opposition bloc voted it down. It was concerned that some of the lawmakers could change their mind if the vote was held late in the afternoon. The opposition says the impeachment motion represents the people's judgment and warning on the way the Yoon administration handled the Itaewon tragedy, about which it has yet to provide a clear explanation.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "It’s not a political choice or stunt. If the Nat’l Assembly remains silent on this incompetent and irresponsible administration, which failed to protect its citizens, more tragedies will happen again."



[Soundbite] Kim Hee-seo(Senior Spokesperson, Justice Party) : "President Yoon and the ruling party must no longer ignore the public opinion and warning expressed through the impeachment motion."



The victims' relatives lauded the results of the vote by saying the parliament has finally fulfilled its role as the government still remains silent on the tragedy, and urged lawmakers to do their best to enact a special law on carrying out investigations to find the cause of the deadly crowd crush.

IMPEACHMENT MOTION PASSED IN PARLIAMENT

입력 2023-02-09 15:12:10 수정 2023-02-09 16:45:44 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A motion to impeach interior minister Lee Sang-min has been passed at the National Assembly's plenary session. The move was pushed by the 3 opposition parties to hold him accountable for the Itaewon tragedy. This marks the first impeachment of a Cabinet minister in the nation's constitutional history. The opposition said the decision represents the people's judgment, and families of the Itaewon victims said the parliament has fulfilled its role.



[Pkg]



The National Assembly has voted to impeach Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, 102 days after the Itaewon crowd crush. Voting by secret ballot, 179 out of 293 lawmakers cast their votes in favor of the impeachment. It's the first impeachment of a Cabinet official in Korea's 75-year constitutional history. The Democratic Party explained its decision by saying there are plenty of reasons to impeach Lee as an official in charge of disaster and safety management. The party also called out the names of some 100 victims of the crowd crush.



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-won(Democratic Party) : "The victims want this to be recorded in history. I am sorry we could not protect them. I am very sorry."



National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo initially offered to vote on the impeachment motion after the interpellation session on government affairs, but the opposition bloc voted it down. It was concerned that some of the lawmakers could change their mind if the vote was held late in the afternoon. The opposition says the impeachment motion represents the people's judgment and warning on the way the Yoon administration handled the Itaewon tragedy, about which it has yet to provide a clear explanation.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "It’s not a political choice or stunt. If the Nat’l Assembly remains silent on this incompetent and irresponsible administration, which failed to protect its citizens, more tragedies will happen again."



[Soundbite] Kim Hee-seo(Senior Spokesperson, Justice Party) : "President Yoon and the ruling party must no longer ignore the public opinion and warning expressed through the impeachment motion."



The victims' relatives lauded the results of the vote by saying the parliament has finally fulfilled its role as the government still remains silent on the tragedy, and urged lawmakers to do their best to enact a special law on carrying out investigations to find the cause of the deadly crowd crush.