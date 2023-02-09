PPP SLAMS PASSING OF IMPEACHMENT MOTION News Today 입력 2023.02.09 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With his role suspended, interior minister Lee Sang-min said he will faithfully engage in his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court. The presidential office said "It's a move that gives up parliamentarism and that it's going to be recorded in parliamentary history as a shameful incident“ and the ruling party said, it's an "unconstitutional violence' against parliamentarism."



[Pkg]



The moment the impeachment motion was passed. People Power Party lawmakers left the assembly hall and proceeded to hold up signs in protest.



[Soundbite] "Stop the majority opposition’s abuse and political threats!"



The ruling party claimed that the Democratic Party put on a political show although it knew that Lee did not meet the impeachment criteria, and called the impeachment 'unconstitutional violence' against parliamentarism.



[Soundbite] Joo Ho-young(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "The DP doesn’t know how to use the parliamentary majority given by the people in the interest of the country. It is showing off its power they can hardly handle."



The PPP claimed that this impeachment motion was presented to divert judicial attention away from the DP leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "The DP doesn’t know how today’s action tarnished constitutional history."



The Office of the President released a short statement some twenty minutes after the passage of the bill.



[Soundbite] Lee Do-woon(Spokesperson, Presidential office) : "They have given up on parliamentarism. It’s going to be recorded in parliamentary history as a shameful incident."



An official of the President's Office said that the Constitutional Court still has to rule on the impeachment and that he trusts Korea's constitutional system to put an end to the chaos and absence of governance quickly. The official also added that the President's Office is not considering promoting the influential vice minister of interior as some suggested. Minister Lee Sang-min, who was in the waiting space for cabinet members, not at the assembly hall, said in a separate statement that the authority entrusted to the National Assembly by the people should be exercised according to its intent. He added that he will undergo the impeachment trial faithfully so that the Interior Ministry can be normalized promptly. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo asked all government officials to carry out their duties resolutely.

