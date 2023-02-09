KIM JONG-UN’S DAUGHTER IN PUBLIC EYE News Today 입력 2023.02.09 (15:12) 수정 2023.02.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae who first made public appearance last November, once again publicly appeared with Kim Jong-un and Ri Sol-ju at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army(KPA). Experts are saying she represents the future generation of North Korea, but some analysts project the repeated and blatant promotion of Kim Ju-ae may have to do with Kim Jong-un's succession plan.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a party with its military leaders on Tuesday evening, one day before the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army. He brought his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, to the celebration where she was welcomed lavishly.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Central TV) : "When he arrived at the building with his respected child, the defense ministry officials and military commanders welcomed them with the most ardent admiration."



Most noticeable throughout the party was their attempts to highlight Kim Ju-ae, the fourth generation of the so-called Baekdu bloodline. It was unusual to see Kim Ju-ae sitting between Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju in the seat of honor and looking straight ahead. This is Kim Ju-ae's third public appearance. She first showed up in public at the launching of the Hwasong-17 ICBM in November. Most North Korea experts believe the regime is showing off the girl to publicize that strengthening national defense power is necessary for the safety of the future generation. Some analysts project the repeated and blatant promotion of Kim Ju-ae may have to do with Kim Jong-un's succession plan.



[Soundbite] Cheong Seong-chang(Sejong Institute) : "She was called the beloved child at her first appearance, but now it’s respected child fostering personal worship. The attention on her is an undoubted sign that she has been appointed as Kim’s successor."



South Korea's National Intelligence Service had reported at the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee early last month that Kim Ju-ae's emergence does not necessarily mean she is his successor.

