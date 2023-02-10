DP CHAIR APPEARS FOR MORE QUESTIONING News Today 입력 2023.02.10 (15:19) 수정 2023.02.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, regarding allegations that he violated anti-corruption laws in connection to development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province. This comes in 13 day since his last questioning, but he said he would exercise his right to defense based on the earlier submitted statement.



[Pkg]



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office some 20 minutes later than scheduled. In a short statement, he slammed the prosecution.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "State power should be used to conduct fair investigations to maintain order and ease public suffering. So why is this happening? We live in where those who have the prosecution's back are not guilty and those without are."



He faces charges of breach of trust and violating anti-corruption laws in connection to development projects in Daejang-dong and Wirye in Seongnam, Gyeonggido Province. The key allegation is allowing developers to reap huge profits after being promised to receive 42.8 billion won in return, thereby inflicting losses to Seongnam City's finances. In the previous questioning session, prosecutors prepared 150 page long questions for Lee to answer. But the DP chief submitted a prepared written statement and refused to answer questions during interrogation. He was asked to appear for a second session as investigators want to question him about that statement he submitted as well as corruption allegations involving his close aides including Kim Yong and Jeong Jin-sang. This time around, prosecutors are known to have prepared even more questions, amounting to 200 pages, and expressed hopes that a substantive probe could take place regarding his allegations. However Lee is expected to refuse to answer questions in Friday's grilling as well. He earlier said he would exercise his right to defense based on the earlier submitted statement. Even if he does not answer, the prosecution intends to ask him all the questions anyway. Also Lee is not expected to agree to a nighttime questioning past 9pm. This is why the latest session is expected to be held for a similar duration to the last one. However as the prosecution is confident they have already secured sufficient evidence to prove the allegations, Lee may well be indicted regardless of the outcome of Friday's questioning. An arrest warrant could also be issued related to a separate bribery case involving a municipal football club.

