N. KOREA UNVEILS NEW SOLID-FUELED ICBM
입력 2023.02.10 (15:19) 수정 2023.02.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea broadcast their mass military parade which was held to commemorate the the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army. A new intercontinental ballistic missile propelled by solid fuel was unveiled for the first time, and more than 10 Hwasong-17 ICBMs were presented.

[Pkg]

Fighter jets fly with trails of bright light above the Juche Tower. A massive military parade participated by some 22,000 troops took place at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. It was to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Army. Highlighting the event was a mock-up of a huge missile painted in camouflage. Only the round launching tube was placed on a mobile launcher with nine sets of wheels. It appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile propelled by solid fuel.

[Soundbite] (N. Korean Central TV) : "The super strength of the millennial military force is being realized."

The missile appears longer compared to a similar one that was carried on a 16-wheeler vehicle six years ago. Its diameter is determined to be larger than the solid fuel engine tested at the end of last year.

[Soundbite] Ryu Seong-yeob(Korea Research Institute for Military Affairs) : "A missile presumed to use cold launch was seen at the parade. It's very likely to be solid fuel."

The Hwasong-17 ICBM is capable of striking anywhere in the continental U.S. Only up to four Hwasong-17 missiles were unveiled simultaneously in the past, but more than ten were presented at this recent parade. North Korea stated that it had shown off its "maximum nuclear attack capabilities.“

[Soundbite] Shin Jong-woo(Korea Defense Security Forum) : "Many ICBMs were unveiled to show off its capability to strike the continental U.S."

The North Korean tactical nuclear unit introduced the KN-23 tactical ballistic missiles to prove its war deterrence and retaliation capability. New tanks and rockets, tactical surface-to-surface missiles and long-range cruise missiles were also displayed to demonstrate the country's military strength.
