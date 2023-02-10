기사 본문 영역

ADVISORY ON N. KOREA CYBER ATTACKS
입력 2023.02.10 (15:19) 수정 2023.02.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Intelligence agencies of South Korea and the U.S. have issued a joint security advisory on North Korean cyber attacks. The National Intelligence Service warned that North Korea and its affiliated hacking groups use fake domains and accounts through virtual private networks to wage attacks on the networks of key institutions. The hackers then encrypt systems with malicious codes and demand a ransom in the form of cryptocurrency in return for restoring the systems. The NIS also listed indicators of compromise, such as suspicious IP addresses and file names, to help potential victims detect and obstruct North Korean cyber attacks in advance.
