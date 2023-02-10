COURT BEGINS IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS News Today 입력 2023.02.10 (15:19) 수정 2023.02.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Constitutional Court started the deliberation process for the impeachment of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min as soon as the impeachment resolution was received. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the National Assembly asked for a quick ruling but there are still many variables until the final decision is made.



[Pkg]



180 days. That is the number of days allowed for the Constitutional Court to determine whether Interior Minister Lee Sang-min should be impeached. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the National Assembly asked for a quick ruling to determine the fate of Minister Lee who can't either work or resign.



[Soundbite] Kim Do-eup(Chair, Legislation and Judiciary Committee) : "We asked the court to do concentrated deliberation or anything by the law to speed up the process."



The Constitutional Court started the deliberation process as soon as the impeachment resolution was received. The chief judge was chosen behind closed doors before the court began a preliminary review. The court will officially serve the minister with the complaint within Friday. The court will also ask for an answer from the minister, which must be submitted within ten days, according to the precedents. Generally, the Constitutional Court holds only one hearing for a constitutional appeal and several for an impeachment trial. The six-month time limit is not mandatory either. The impeachment trial for former chief prosecutor Lim Seong-geun in 2021 went longer than eight months, while the impeachment trials for former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye went fast through weekly concentrated proceedings and produced rulings within two or three months. It requires six ayes to approve the impeachment. At least seven out of nine judges are needed to hear the case. The court can, therefore, hand down a ruling even when two seats are left vacant by the judges who are to retire in March and April. But the decision may be delayed if the Constitutional Court feels uncomfortable making a ruling without two judges or tries to review the crowd crush investigation results before deliberating. Meanwhile, the helm-less Interior Ministry held an emergency meeting to have the vice minister run the ministry as an acting minister. The political parties continued their quarrel. The ruling People Power Party criticized the opposing Democratic Party for destroying the constitutional order and being a legislative dictator, while the DP claimed to be fulfilling the spirit of the Constitution and said the current administration brought this hardship on itself.

