6 IN 10 OPPOSE ITAEWON MEMORIAL ALTAR

The city of Seoul has asked citizens about whether they support the installation of a memorial altar for the Itaewon tragedy victims at downtown Gwanghwamun Square or Seoul Plaza. The survey shows six out of ten oppose the idea. The Seoul city government conducted the telephone survey on over one thousand people aged 18 and above and found that 60.4% are against the move and 37.7% in support resulting in a difference of 22.7 percentage points. By gender, 59% of men were against and just under 40% supportive. Among women, 61.7% were against and 35.8% in support.

