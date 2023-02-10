APARTMENT JEONSE RATIO LOWEST IN DECADE News Today 입력 2023.02.10 (15:19) 수정 2023.02.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The ratio of apartment jeonse prices to purchase prices, which used to top 70 percent, plummeted to 52 percent last month, recording the lowest level in more than a decade. This is because Jeonse prices plummeted more quickly than house prices, meaning that housing prices are highly likely to fall further.



[Pkg]



An apartment complex in Songpa-gu District, Seoul. An 84 sq.m. unit here was recently leased as a jeonse at 830 million won. That's down by more than 40 percent from a year ago.



[Soundbite] (Realtor(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "People opt for paying monthly rent, because interest rates are high. There’s also more newly built apartments in the Gangnam area. People choose to move there because rental prices are cheaper and apartments are new."



About 20 percent of the 1,700 units in this newly built apartment complex, which is to see its first residents at the end of this month, are currently up for rent.



[Soundbite] (Realtor(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Most of the residents want to pay off the remaining sum. Those who planned to move in themselves can’t move out of their current apartments. So they have to lease their new homes instead."



Apartment rental prices in Seoul are plunging rapidly as interest rates on jeonse loans now surpass 6 percent and many newly built apartment complexes are now ready to accommodate its residents. The decrease in jeonse prices is in fact even sharper than in purchase prices. The ratio of apartment jeonse prices to purchase prices, which used to top 70 percent, plummeted to 52 percent last month. It's the lowest level in more than a decade, since May of 2012. A plunge in jeonse prices means that housing prices are highly likely to fall further. Real estate speculators who purchased rented properties when jeonse prices were high will have problems returning lump-sum deposits to tenants when their contracts expire. If owners decide to sell off their properties, they will have no other choice but to sell them below market price to secure deposit money that they owe their tenants.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Chang-moo(Hanyang Univ.) : "It will be harder for property owners to find new tenants and return deposits to their current tenants. They may have to just give up their ownership rights."



The decrease in apartment prices in Seoul widened again this week after slowing down following the lifting of real estate regulations in anti-speculation areas last month.

APARTMENT JEONSE RATIO LOWEST IN DECADE

입력 2023-02-10 15:19:46 수정 2023-02-10 16:45:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The ratio of apartment jeonse prices to purchase prices, which used to top 70 percent, plummeted to 52 percent last month, recording the lowest level in more than a decade. This is because Jeonse prices plummeted more quickly than house prices, meaning that housing prices are highly likely to fall further.



[Pkg]



An apartment complex in Songpa-gu District, Seoul. An 84 sq.m. unit here was recently leased as a jeonse at 830 million won. That's down by more than 40 percent from a year ago.



[Soundbite] (Realtor(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "People opt for paying monthly rent, because interest rates are high. There’s also more newly built apartments in the Gangnam area. People choose to move there because rental prices are cheaper and apartments are new."



About 20 percent of the 1,700 units in this newly built apartment complex, which is to see its first residents at the end of this month, are currently up for rent.



[Soundbite] (Realtor(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Most of the residents want to pay off the remaining sum. Those who planned to move in themselves can’t move out of their current apartments. So they have to lease their new homes instead."



Apartment rental prices in Seoul are plunging rapidly as interest rates on jeonse loans now surpass 6 percent and many newly built apartment complexes are now ready to accommodate its residents. The decrease in jeonse prices is in fact even sharper than in purchase prices. The ratio of apartment jeonse prices to purchase prices, which used to top 70 percent, plummeted to 52 percent last month. It's the lowest level in more than a decade, since May of 2012. A plunge in jeonse prices means that housing prices are highly likely to fall further. Real estate speculators who purchased rented properties when jeonse prices were high will have problems returning lump-sum deposits to tenants when their contracts expire. If owners decide to sell off their properties, they will have no other choice but to sell them below market price to secure deposit money that they owe their tenants.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Chang-moo(Hanyang Univ.) : "It will be harder for property owners to find new tenants and return deposits to their current tenants. They may have to just give up their ownership rights."



The decrease in apartment prices in Seoul widened again this week after slowing down following the lifting of real estate regulations in anti-speculation areas last month.